HERO! Senator Joe Manchin ‘It’s obvious, compromise is not good enough for a lot of my colleagues in Congress, It’s all or Nothing’ (VIDEO)

Senator Joe Manchin is an American hero! Those going against him are tyrants, and go against everything that America was founded upon. He’s standing up to the tyrants and corrupt politicians on both sides of the political aisle!

“To be clear, I will not support the reconciliation legislation without knowing how the bill would impact our debt and our economy in our country we won’t know that until we work through the text,” Sen. Manchin says, calling for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

This takes massive testicular fortitude as Manchin refuses to cave to Biden and the Democrats pressure along with RINO Republicans to just pass the bill without knowing what’s in it or how it will hurt Americans across the bow.

This is what a real leader looks like, and Manchin as a Democrat is stepping up for all Americans.

Watch his full speech below from Monday’s presser.

If this speech from Senator Manchin doesn’t fire you up, you’re not an American!

