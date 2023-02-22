HERO or ZERO? Utah Doctor Charged with Destroying Covid-19 Vaccines, Giving Fake Shots to Children at Parents Requests

A Utah plastic surgeon has been accused of destroying Covid-19 vaccines and giving saline shots to children upon their parents requests, as part of an alleged scheme to peddle fraudulent CDC cards.

First off, we didn’t know the CDC cards were a real thing. We’re all unvaccinated pure bloods on staff here at The DC Patriot.

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, of Salt Lake County, Utah, was indicted by a federal grand jury this month on charges he allegedly disposed of more than $28,000 worth of Covid-19 vaccines and fraudulently completed and distributed hundreds of vaccination cards.

Prosecutors say Moore and three co-defendants, including his neighbor, allegedly ran a scheme at the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc to “defraud the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Keep in mind when reading here, they didn’t defraud any customers, they just duped the United States government and their unconstitutional mandates. Is it really a crime if you’re doing what your patients ask of you?

The doctor and his co-defendat ns Kari Dee Burgoyne, 52, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, and Sandra Flores, 31, destroyed at least $28,028.50 worth of government provided Covid-19 vaccines.

They distributed 1,937 doses’ worth of fraudulently completed vaccination record cards to others in exchange for either direct cash payments or required “donations” to a specified charitable organization, without administering a Covid-19 vaccine to the card recipient, U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah announced on Wednesday.

As charged in the court documents, the defendants also allegedly administered saline shots to minors – at the request of their parents – so children would think they were receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

These are parents who wanted to protect their kids from an overreaching and tyrannical government, these people are heroes. The more we report here, the more shameful this becomes.

The indictment, obtained by Fox News Digital Sunday, says Moore, a then-board-certified surgeon, and his neighbor, Andersen, belong to a secret organization that aims to “‘liberate’ the medical profession from government and industry conflicts of interest.” They joined forces with Burgoyne, the office manager, and Flores, the receptionist, to pour the legitimate vaccines down the drain with syringes, according to the indictment. They allegedly charged a $50 “donation” per fake vaccination card.

The American Board of Plastic Surgery tells Fox News Digital that Moore is no longer certified as of Dec. 31.

“By allegedly falsifying vaccine cards and administering saline shots to children instead of COVID-19 vaccines, not only did this provider endanger the health and well-being of a vulnerable population but also undermined public trust and the integrity of federal health care programs,” Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General, said in a statement. “HHS-OIG remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable bad actors who attempt to illegally profit from the pandemic.”

“This defendant allegedly used his medical profession to administer bogus vaccines to unsuspecting people, to include children falsifying a sense of security,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Chris Miller, HSI Las Vegas added. “HSI remains committed to working with our partners to bring those who seek to take advantage of the pandemic to deliberately harm and deceive others for their own profit to justice.”

The quartet was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 11.

Moore, his medical corporation, and the three co-defendants are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversation, sale conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.

What do you think folks, is he a criminal? Or is he a hero? There are mounds of side effects with Covid-19 and the vaccinations, many deaths abound and vaccinated are more likely to get Covid than unvaccinated.

Comment below, we’d love to hear your thoughts!

