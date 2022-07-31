HERO! NWSL Pro Player Jaelene Daniels Sits Out, Refuses to Wear Pride Jersey

National Women’s Soccer League star defender Jaelene Daniels did not participate in the North Carolina Courage’s game on Friday night after she refused to wear a pride jersey the team confirmed.

A team spokesperson told the media before the start of the game that Daniels, 29, would not be on the field for Friday’s contest against the Washington Spirit due to her decision to not wear the Courage’s pride-themed jerseys.

This is what a hero looks like America, stop caving to all of these ridiculous unmoral demands of the radical left and the media. If you’re a Christian, there is no way you should be wearing anything that goes against your Christian beliefs and faith, kudos to this true hero!

“Jaelene will not be rostered tonight as she has made the decision to not wear our Pride jersey,” the statement said, via ESPN. “While we’re disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself.

“We’re excited to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with our fans, players and staff tonight and look forward to hosting our first ever Pride Festival before kickoff.”

Daniels, who signed a one-year deal with the Courage in December, previously turned down an offer to play for the women’s national team in 2017 after refusing to wear pride jerseys, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The decision to re-sign Jaelene was not made lightly and included significant conversations between organization leadership and Jaelene,” the open letter to fans stated, via ESPN. “The priority expressed in those conversations is the safety of our players and maintaining an inclusive, respectful space for the entire team.”

Daniels later released her own statement addressing the controversy on social media.

“I remain committed to my faith and my desire for people to know that my love for them isn’t based on their belief system or sexuality,” she wrote. “I pray and firmly believe that my teammates know how much I cherish them, respect them, and love them.”

More of this America, MORE OF THIS!!

