HERO! NHL Star Refuses to Wear Rainbow ‘Pride’ Jersey for Warm Ups, Stands up to Media and Left for His Christian Beliefs [VIDEO]

An NHL star made one of the boldest stands in sports history by refusing to cater to the woke mob and will not be wearing a rainbow “pride” warmup and sat out instead.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov has been attacked by for days by the woke, leftist, cultist, media for refusing to do what they ask and standing firm in his stance as a Christian, and his beliefs.

So called journalistic hacks over the last few days have attacked him relentlessly for refusing to cater to the LGBTQ mob and their sexuality push in America. This man is a hero for saying NO MORE!

The team’s Tuesday “Pride Night” game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks he sat out because supporting that nonsense violated his Russian Orthodox Christian faith. This is what real Christians do America, they don’t cater to this insanity. If you’re not like Ivan, you’re a fraud.

As the storm swirled around him, many demanding that he be harshly disciplined by the NHL, Provorov defended himself to the media after the game which was won by the flyers 5-2.

You can watch his statement following the game below:

WATCH:

This is what a Hero looks like! If you’re a Christian and this isn’t how you would handle this, you need to do some soul searching.. My facts don’t care about your feelings.. pic.twitter.com/adkxMyszJE — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 21, 2023

“I respect everybody’s choices,” he said.

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion, that’s all I’m gonna say,” he added as he generously offered to answer actual hockey questions from the gaggle of reporters who demanded answers for his perceived disrespect of the protected demographic.

Thank you Ivan, you’re a hero and we appreciate you in America!

