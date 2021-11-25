HERO! NFL Star JJ Watt Has Reportedly Offered to Cover All Funeral Costs of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Victims

One of the greatest Defensive ends in NFL history is doing what he does, and we’re not talking about chasing down opposing quarterbacks. He’s doing what he’s known for, stepping up big in the wake of tragedy’s, he’s a true hero for so many, and he showed why yet again.

The Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funeral costs of all of the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade victims who list their lives after a domestic terror suspect plowed through the parade mowing them down during Sunday Christmas parade celebrations, according to various reports.

Watt, a Waukesha native who graduated from Peewauken High School and the University of Wisconson-Madison, has reportedly offered to cover all funeral costs for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack victims.

Following the tragedy, Watt tweeted, “Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images. Truly hoping everyone is going to be OK and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.“

Local reporter Cory Jennerjohn reported, “J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart.”

At the time of this reporting, Jennerjohn’s tweet has been liked more than 33,000 times.

J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart. — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021

At least six people have died at the time of this reporting after a suspect rammed into crowds at the Waukesha parade. Dozens more sustained injuries in the senseless and vicious attack.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. A sixth charge is pending after the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

Other murder victims include 52-year-old Jane Kulich, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, and 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel.

Prosecutors say that Brooks could face additional charges related to the attack in the coming days.

Thanks to our friends at The Blaze for helping to contribute to this article.

