HERO! Kid Rock Refuses to Apologize for Rant Slamming Oprah and Joy Behar: ‘I Own What I Said!’

Kid Rock is loved by conservatives and those that are tired of the insane leftist rhetoric, and he’s done it again by triggering the left and refusing to apologize. We love it!

Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, told Tucker Carlson on the latest episode of “Tucker Carlson Originals” on Fox Nation that he will not apologize for what he said about Oprah and Joy Behar in a boozy 2019 rant.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts — I own what I said,” the singer, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told conservative pundit Carlson, 53.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this s- -t,’” the “Cowboy” singer said in the video, uploaded by TMZ. “F- -k her, she can suck d- -k sideways.”

Then, to prove he wasn’t “racist,” Rock trashed “The View” host Joy Behar as well, ranting: “I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar.”

Despite the outrage, the outspoken musician is sticking by his guns.

“I don’t apologize to anybody,” the musician explained when asked about the incident. “I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f- – -in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] ‘f- -k’ Oprah.’”

Lots of media outlets probably reached out to Oprah and Behar to see if they had a comment for Rock’s latest comments. We don’t care what they have to say, we already know they are liberal puppets with an agenda.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f- -k Kathie Lee Gifford,’” said the rueful rocker. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like, ‘Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” singer added, “We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years…now I feel a little bad.”

