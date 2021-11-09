News

HERE’S THE LIST OF THE THIRTEEN RINO’S THAT CROSSED OVER TO VOTE FOR BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE BILL​

Julio Cahn November 8, 2021 No Comments

After a long day on Friday of arguing and bickering and divisions between moderates and far-left members of the Democratic Party​ over the contents of the proposed legislation. Late Friday night, thirteen Republicans RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) crossed party lines and voted to give President Biden his Infrastructure Bill.

We feel like it is important to tell our readers and followers who these thirteen Democrats dressed in Republican attire are. Here is a list of these hypocrites, or as they like to call themselves, Representatives of their state:

John Katko of New York
Don Bacon of Nebraska     
Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey     
Don Young of Alaska     
Fred Upton of Michigan     
Adam Kinzinger of Illinois     
Anthoney Gonzalez of Ohio      
Tom Reed of New York     
Chris Smith of New Jersey     
Andrew Garbarino of New York     
Nicole Malliotakis of New York      
Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania     
David McKinley of West Virginia


This infrastructure bill devotes about $1.2 trillion to improving roads, bridges, ports, waterways, rural broadband access and more. It passed with a 228-206 vote due to these 13 Republicans. Six Democrats did vote against the bill.

House Democrats spent most of Friday in tense negotiations over both the infrastructure bill and when to pass Biden’s Build Back Better social spending bill. The agreement of support eventually was made after last minute negotiations.

The bill is now sitting on President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Julio Cahn

See author's posts

