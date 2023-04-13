HERE’S MORE LOGIC AND COMMON SENSE THAN PROBABLY ANYTHING YOU HAVE SEEN ON THE NEWS TODAY

1 – Eleven teens die each day because of texting while driving. Maybe it’s time to raise the age of Smart Phone ownership to 21.

2 – If gun control laws actually worked, Chicago would be Mayberry.

3 – The Second Amendment makes more women equal than the entire feminist movement.

4 – Legal gun owners have 300 milliion guns and probably a trillion rounds of ammo in America. Seriously folks, if we were the problem, you’d know.

5 – When JFK was killed, nobody blamed the rifle.

6 – The NRA (National Riffle Association) murders zero (0) people and receives zero (0) dollars in government funds. Planned Parenthood kills 350,000 babies every year and receives $500,000,000 in tax dollars annually.

7 – I have no problem with vigourous background checks when it comes to firearms. While we’re at it, let’s do the same when it comes to immigrations, Voter I.D., and candidates running for office.

8 – Folks keep talking about another Civil War. One side knows how to shoot and probably has a trillion rounds. The other side has crying closets, confusion about which bathroom to use and they can’t explain to anyone what a woman is. How do you think that would work out?

9 – A man who left 300,000 guns for the Taliban is lecturing Americans on gun control.

That same above mentioned man hasn’t a clue of what he is doing or how to lead America out of the mess he has gotten this country in.

