Here’s How Much More You’re Paying in Energy Costs Thanks to Biden #LetsGoBrandon￼

We’re sure by now you’ve noticed that your energy bills have more than likely doubled. It’s no surprise considering President Joe Biden’s insane policies.

If you’re a blue collar average American, you are truly feeling it not just at the pump, but at home as well. Unless you’re using a wood burning stove, your gas and electric bill are in a whole new world of suck.

According to a recent report from the Heartland Institute, you’re likely paying about $1,000 more if you’re an average American. Here’s what it found:

The average U.S. household in 2021 spent an extra $600 in higher gasoline costs and $70 in higher electricity costs. Further, households that use natural gas spent an extra $300, on average, and those using home heating oil paid $1,000 more. Cumulatively, the average American household paid about $1,000 in higher energy costs in 2021 compared to 2020. It’s also important to note that these higher energy prices have been baked into the costs for all goods and services bought and sold in the economy, contributing to across-the-board inflation. With those costs in mind, it’s clear the Biden administration’s disastrous energy and climate policies cost the average U.S. household—directly or indirectly—much more than $1,000 over the past year.

Further, it found that those higher costs are the obvious result of what the report calls “Joe Biden’s war on affordable energy,” a war that he has waged at the behest of climate-obsessed leftists with disastrous results for the average American that needs to drive his car or heat his home. Those war on affordable energy policies are:

Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have linked Canadian oil-producing areas with refineries in the US in an environmentally safe and financially responsible manner.

Restricting drilling for oil in parts of the Arctic Ocean, Bering Sea, and continental federal lands that would otherwise be open for energy production, with lands in the Western United States hit particularly hard by the war on energy.

“Placing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.”

“Rescinding energy production leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”

“Plans to close nearly half of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.”

“Stringent new regulations on methane emissions from domestic U.S. oil and gas production.”

“Classifying residual water wastes from oil and gas drilling as toxic.”

Considering boosting royalties paid to the federal government by energy production companies drilling and pumping oil and/or natural gas on federal land.



Among those, the report author told the Epoch Times that the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline and the recission of leases in the Arctic Wildlife Refuge have had the largest effect on energy costs.

