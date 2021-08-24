HERE WE GO: Pelosi and Democrats Take Aim at Supreme Court in Newest Bill

You knew it was coming America, Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat puppets are now taking aim at the Supreme Court in a new bill that would totally wreck America worse than Joe Biden taking a nap with the nuclear football.

House Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are taking full aim at the United States Supreme Court in a new bill they plan to advance.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R.4, seeks to not only change voting laws at the federal level, but apparently looks to undercut the power of the Supreme Court, Vox reported.

The piece was written by Ian Millhiser, a liberal partisan journalist who celebrated what he sees as a conservative court attacking the right to vote.

“Among other things, the new bill would undo the Supreme Court’s very recent decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee (2021), which imposed new, seemingly made-up limits on the Voting Rights Act’s safeguards against racism in elections,” he said.

“The new bill would also roll back the Court’s decision in Purcell v. Gonzales (2006), which drastically limits courts’ ability to protect voting rights as an election draws close. The bill creates a new process to block certain voting restrictions in all 50 states, and, it prevents the Court from changing the rules governing who may cast a ballot while an election is underway — and then retroactively disenfranchising voters who did not comply with the new rules,” he said.

Another exciting far left rag site Slate, said ““H.R. 4 preempts the Supreme Court from issuing a future decision nullifying valid ballots, as Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch tried to do in South Carolina. The justices ‘shall not order relief,’ the bill states, that abridges the right to vote of ‘any citizen who has acted in reliance’ on a lower court order that suspended voting restrictions.”

So basically, they are doing what Democrats always do. If you can’t beat the system our founders put in place to have the greatest nation ever created, and a Constitutional Republic, then by all means cheat to win, and change the system.

The main goal of this new bill is to tie the hands of the Supreme Court, making them helpless to stop tyranny.

In a disgusting press release, Pelosi added the following.

“The House today is taking a momentous step to secure the sacred right to vote for generations to come. With the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, proudly introduced today by Congresswoman Terri Sewell alongside Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, Democrats are fighting back against an anti-democratic tide, protecting access to the ballot box for every American and carrying on the cause to which our beloved John Lewis devoted his entire life,” the Speaker said.

“A brazen, partisan campaign of voter suppression silences voters of color across the nation and threatens to erode our democracy. Further, the Supreme Court’s disastrous decision in Shelby v. Holder opened the floodgates of voter suppression, allowing states with dark histories of bigotry and discrimination to pass hundreds of laws designed to keep communities of color from the ballot box. This year alone, eighteen states have enacted thirty dangerous voter suppression laws, while the Court has continued its assault on the Voting Rights Act with its shameful decision in Brnovich v. DNC,” she said.

“As confirmed in a recent House report, Congress has not only an ironclad Constitutional mandate, but a moral responsibility to enact H.R. 4 to combat destructive and discriminatory voter suppression. In doing so, we live up to the powerful legacy of this bill’s late namesake, Congressman Lewis: a titan of the Civil Rights Movement and a courageous champion for voting rights,” Pelosi said.

“With the attack on the franchise escalating and states beginning the process of redistricting, we must act. When the House returns on August 23rd, Democrats plan to pass H.R. 4 – and we hope it can secure the bipartisan support this vital legislation deserves. We must also enact H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to ensure that every American has a say in the destiny of our democracy,” she said.

As conservatives and independents, we must stop allowing certain groups saying that your vote doesn’t matter, and encouraging people not to vote. If you do this, Democrats will build a tyrannical regime we can never take down. The Democrats target 7 key metropolitan areas in the 2020 elections. Atlanta, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Milwaukee. President Trump won BIG in Texas, Ohio, Florida, won every county in Oklahoma, took almost 70% on Arkansas. We must encourage folks to get involved change legislation in their states to protect voting integrity, and vote vote vote and vote! Registering new voters is also key folks. Just some food for thought when folks want to chime in about how their vote doesn’t matter until 2020 is fixed. You can’t fix 2020 without 2022. PERIOD!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...