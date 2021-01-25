HERE WE GO: Dems Pushing to Use 14th Amendment To Bar Trump From Running Again

Democrats are obsessed with former President Donald Trump, even after their candidate, President Joe Biden, was elected as the 46th President of the United States.

They have impeached him but as the impeachment trial approaches it appears that not enough Republicans will join Democrats in convicting him, which means in 2024 he could again campaign for the presidency.

That is why some Democrats are talking about a contingency plan to rig it so that he can never become president again by using a provision in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, CBS News reported.

Section 3 of the Amendment states::

“No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

How does this affect Trump?

The disqualification provision, scholars say, was meant to keep former Confederate officers and officials from holding public office again unless they received permission from Congress to do so. It has seldom been invoked over the last 150 years, and never against a president.

But the measure is being dusted off today as a possible legal mechanism for keeping Mr. Trump from seeking the presidency again.

“It’s an idea that’s out there that I think people are contemplating in the accountability space,” Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine said.

“I just want us to choose a path that maximizes focus on the Biden-Harris agenda,” he said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Connecticut said that talk of the 14th Amendment was hypothetical, but that it could be applied to Trump via a resolution from Congress.

“The remedies of the 14th Amendment certainly may be appropriate for someone who incites an insurrection as Donald Trump did,” the senator said.

His fellow Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy also said that it was too soon to talk about it but it was definitely something he would consider.

“All of these are questions of the first impression, in terms of constitutionality,” he said. “I certainly think there is a 14th Amendment avenue separate and aside from impeachment.”

Senate Majority Leader and New York Sen. Charles Schumer did not mention the 14th Amendment, but did say he will hold a vote to prevent him from ever holding any elected position again if the Senate convicts him in his impeachment trial for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

“After what he has done, the consequences of which we were all witness to, Donald Trump should not be eligible to run for office ever again,” he said when he spoke in the Senate earlier this week.

If they think the citizens dislike Trump as much as they say they do why are they do concerned?

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...