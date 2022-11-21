HELL YES! McCarthy’s First Move is to Repeal Biden’s 87,000 New IRS Agents

House Minority Leader and the most probable soon-to-be next Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) went on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News to detail what the GOP will do the first day they take power.

Hannity asked McCarthy what his first actions would be and he answered, “On day one, in this House, we will repeal 87,000 IRS agents.” Hannity asked how he could guarantee he get this done and then answered his own question, “You will have the power to do that because you’d have the power of the purse, correct?”

“That’s exactly right and we will use the power of the purse, the size of our debt has got to stop,” McCarthy said.

CNBC reported, “When President Joe Bided recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he authorized $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the next 10 years. More than $45 billion is earmarked for enforcement, part of an effort to close the estimated $600 billion “tax gap,” the difference between what Americans owe and what they actually pay. The report says the IRS could add nearly 87,000 new staff, not all of them enforcement agents, in order to ‘rebuild’ and ‘revitalize’ the agency.”

As Speaker—I will take action to fix what Nancy Pelosi so badly broke.



House Republicans' work begins immediately:

• Deliver on our Commitment to America

• Hold this Administration accountable

• Stop the Biden agenda pic.twitter.com/ATYpIhOrLu — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 16, 2022

In September, Representative Adrian Smith (R-NE), the Republican Leader of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, along with Representative Michelle Steel )R-CA), introduced a bill to prevent the IRS from using its massive, $80 billion infusion of taxpayer dollars to squeeze more revenue out of American taxpayers, by repealing all enforcement funding from Democrats’ Inflation Act.

Smith said, “The bill leaves in place funding enhancing the IRS’s customer service and information technology systems. It’s clear the IRS has long lost touch with its mission: to serve taxpayers. Democrats’ Inflation Act would result in more audits for those who can least afford it, plain and simple.

American families don’t need more audits and red tape, and this bill will help ensure hardworking taxpayers receive satisfactory customer without having to fear a supercharged IRS. Smith explained.

Representative Kevin Brady, (R-TX) said, “Democrats want to expand IRS with 87,000 new IRS agents to squeeze hardworking Americans who can least afford new audits.

“By restricting new funding for the agency to customer service and improving its technology, we are protecting middle-class workers from a supercharged IRS and ensuring that they get the help they need,” Brady concluded.

Representative Steel said, “The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ certainly hasn’t reduced inflation, but it has cost taxpayers more than $700 billion and doubled the size of the IRS to target low-income, middle-income families, and small businesses with a flood of audits and draconian ‘enforcement’ activities.

“The IRS has lost tens of billions of dollars to fraud and mismanagement, and I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Representative Smith to protect the taxpayers, rein in an unaccountable federal agency, and reverse course from this dangerous path of growing bureaucracy and heavy-handed government,” Steel said.

