HELL FROZEN OVER: CNN Reports that Black Voters are Running Away from the Democrat Party

While you were working Monday morning, as we know most of our readers aren’t at home watching CNN on Mondays, but the network did report an anomaly for them.

That’s right, on CNN’s New Day they were forced to report on a new poll that shows Black voters are tired of the Democrat Party.

While the Democrat Party still wins a majority of Black voters, the percentage that Republicans are projected to win is enough to make a major difference in key battleground midterm states like Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The networks Senior Data Reporter Henry Ententes was tased with breaking the news to CNN’s dwindling audience on their failed morning show New Day, which is slated to be headlined by Don Lemon soon as he was demoted to the morning show.

Enten reminded viewers that “black voters are the core part of the Democratic Party.”

The Democrats are still showing that 74% of Blacks support them, but that’s much lower than the 84% in 2020 and the 85% in 2018, in fact it’s a 10 point swing.

“So you’re clearly seeing right here there is less support for Democratic candidates for Congress among African Americans,” Enten remarked.

In case CNN viewers were hoping those African American voters were simply moving to the independent column, Enten dashed those hopes and announced:

You can look at the Republican column as well, and you can see 12 percent, not exactly high but it was actually the high water mark. It was 9 percent in 2020, 9 percent in 2018. So basically what was a 75, 76 point margin is now down in the low 60s. So look Democrats are still well ahead with African Americans but in a game in which you’re trying to drive up margins, the margin among African Americans for Democrats is clearly down.

In a hilarious moment, CNN’s Brianna Keilar was shocked, stunned, and demaned to know “What’s going on here?” Yes, we laughed writing this.

Enten then went on to blame Biden’s falling popularity as the culprit.

“if you go back to January to June of 2021, look how high it was. 87 percent.” Which is “basically matching what he got in the 2020 election.”

Yet, if you look at his support among African Americans now, “it’s all the way down to 64 percent.”

“Joe Biden’s approval rating with all Americans is down. But it’s not down by anywhere near this amount,” Enten noted.

