Heart-wrenching footage from Afghanistan shows a baby being passed over a wall and barbed wire fence to United States soldiers at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

A gut wrenching scene as the Capital and country fell to the Taliban after the Biden administration lost the country in a matter of days with a horrific and embarrassing pullout from the country.

Watch the video below.

Baby being passed over to US soldiers at the Kabul Airport.😭😭😭😭#PrayForAfghanistan 🙏🏽🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/QzlLXvAlbk — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 19, 2021

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...