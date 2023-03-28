News

Heartbreaking as Father Meets Transgender Son for First Time on Dr. Phil: Hodge Twins Discuss (VIDEO)

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

I’m not exactly sure what he was thinking going on Dr. Phil to do something like this. Everyone knows that Dr. Phil just wants something that will get him views.

Let’s get serious on this…this has got to hurt bad. This father went on Dr. Phil and met his son for the first time. Only his son looks very different than the last time he saw him.

And honestly we not sure how we would react if we were in his position.

Would you react like this guy?

WATCH:

