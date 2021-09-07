Health Ministry Says Israel Set to Begin FOURTH Covid Shot, Despite Being One of the Highest Vaccinated Nations in the World

It’s insane in Israel, as they are set to give out their FOURTH Covid-19 shot, and they are the world’s most vaccinated country.

They are getting set to roll out a fourth shot, but are still having tons of issues with the virus, the more they vaccinate, the more cases they get. We wonder why that is?

“Israel is set to begin preparations to administer fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccines as the country deals with soaring cases despite its trail-blazing roll-out of jabs,” the Daily Mail reported on Sunday. “The country’s national coronavirus czar Salman Zarka said the country needs to prepare for a fourth injection, which could be modified to better protect against new variants of the virus.”

“Given that that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection,” Zarka said on Kan public radio. ‘This is our life from now on, in waves,” he added.

“Thinking about this and the waning of the vaccines and the antibodies, it seems every few months — it could be once a year or five or six months — we’ll need another shot,” he said earlier.

Israel is now in the middle of yet another Covid surge during a “Fourth Wave,” despite being one of the most vaccinated nations on the planet.

A research group named Our World in Data, run by Oxford University, reports that although Israel has over 60% “fully vaccinated” rate, they are now the world leader in new confirmed cases per million.

Israel is the nation that has the most vaccinated and is now the leader in new confirmed cases per million in the world…



I wonder why that is… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 7, 2021

So once again, the vaccinations are not stopping the transmission of the virus. They’ve also became the spin off for the Delta Variant, it’s obvious, but no one wants to admit it.

The Data does show that even though the shots wear off over time, it does lower the likelihood of death and hospitalization from Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Now, Israel’s Health Ministry has announced that vaccine passports will expire 6 months after an individual’s 2nd or 3rd dose, unbelievable right?

Israel's Health Ministry has announced that vaccine passports will expire 6 months after an individual's 2nd or 3rd dose. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) September 4, 2021

Thanks to our friends at Becker News for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...