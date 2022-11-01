News

He Just Can’t Help Himself: Watch as Joe Biden Sniffs Baby at White House Halloween Party [VIDEO]

by Matt Couch

Just when you thought you’d think that whoever is handling Joe Biden was smart enough to keep him from sniffing yet another young child, you’d be wrong.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the White House Halloween party for local children full of those dressed as firefighters, nurses, and police officers at the annual celebration.

Biden took full advantage of the trick-or-treaters and got to sniff a baby, we’re sure he was stoked. The baby, not so much.

Joe just can’t help himself, if you’re a kid, he’s going to sniff you.

Watch as a father holding his baby walks up and immediately President Biden is drawn to the kid like a moth to a flame.

WATCH:

Biden wasn’t done though, he even did a little creepy dance for children who asked for candy. We’re pretty sure this isn’t his first time doing the creepy candy dance.

God Help Us, this is the President of the United States of America.

