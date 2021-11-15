Having Confidence In A Chaotic World

In this episode of A StoneWall’s Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews pastor Jon Groves. Alex and Jon discuss how to have confidence in this chaotic world, revival in the churches, and reawakening in the world. America has a huge problem right now with the fact that there are so many Christians who are scared about what is going on around them. There is indeed chaos, but there is hope in the midst of the chaos. The hope is Jesus and what He has done for us on the cross, yet so many Christians do not focus on the hope of Christ. What America needs right now is for Christians to return to the hope of glory of Jesus and to set our eyes on Him instead of the world around us. If that were to happen, it would spark a revival across the United States. Revival within the church starts with us allowing the Holy Spirit to work in our hearts and lives, and for us to claim the victory that we have over the enemy.

The next step that Christians should take is for us to take the light that is in us and shine it in the darkness. It seems that all so often, Christians will take their light and only shine it into more light, which is not very productive at all. We need to be unashamed of the Gospel and to be ready at all times to give an account for the hope that is within us. If Christians will stand up and start preaching and teaching the Gospel, then there will indeed be a reawakening of dead souls. It is time to have confidence in this world and for us to take a stand for Jesus. I hope you enjoy this episode.

This episode is sponsored by reawakeningseries.com

*RE:AWAKENING is an epic 4-part journey through past, present, and future that chronicles the story of the Reawaken America Tour as patriots involved fight against Medical Tyranny, Election Fraud, Religious Fraud, and The Great Reset.

*From the producers and director of the documentary THE TRUMP I KNOW, the only documentary about the President that includes an exclusive interview with him. Go to reawakeningseries.com and use promo code STONEWALL to get 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers. ($1,000 value)

0 0 votes Article Rating

Alex Stone My name is Alex Stone, and I am 17 years old. I am on a mission to bring the light of the Gospel into every aspect of life. See author's posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...