Harriet Hageman DEFEATS Incumbent Liz Cheney by LANDSLIDE in Republican Primary for Wyoming’s at-large U.S. House Congressional District

Most media outlets with common sense have called the race in favor of Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman defeating incumbent RINO Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s at-large U.S. House Congressional District.

The New York Times, and many other liberal outlets calling it for Hageman.

It’s Official:



Wyoming voted for Harriet Hageman & defeated Liz Cheney. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 17, 2022

Cheney is heading up the January 6 committee and turned on former President Trump. Trump and almost the entire conservative movement went against Cheney and it shows. She was down more than 25 points when the race was called.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...