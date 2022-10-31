News

Happy Birthday! Legendary Actor & Comedian John Candy Would Have Been 72 on Halloween Today

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

One of the most iconic and legendary comedic actors in history passed away far far too young, and left us all heartbroken many years ago. Today however, happens to be that legendary actors birthday. Happy Birthday to the iconic John Candy, who was born on Halloween, October 31, 1950.

Candy, born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada gave the world one hell of a show for the time he was here. Who could forget Stripes or Splash, Summer Rental, or even one of his infamous serious roles in JFK.

Candy passed away on March 4, 1994, far too soon at the age of just 43-years-old. Taken far too soon, and he was so so talented. From classics like Home Alone to Uncle Buck, to The Great Outdoors to Spaceballs, Candy was a legend. He even had a nice part in the cult classic Blues Brothers, with his close friend Dan Aykroyd.

Get the New Jesus Saves Snapback Trucker Hat available at FaithNFreedoms.com

John Candy was late to his racquetball scene in Splash because Jack Nicholson wouldn’t stop buying him drinks. Nicholson: ‘You’re going to be all right, kid. Don’t worry about it.’ Candy to Ron Howard: And he kept buying me drinks. I never went to bed, Ron. I never went to bed.’

It’s hard to believe it’s been 28 years since John Candy left this earth, it’s honestly unbelievable when you think of it like that.

John Candy truly was one of a kind. His birthday was on Halloween, and we’re now understanding why everyone loves Candy today!

No One – Not A Single One of Us – Regrets Not Taking It Hoodie available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Lebron James Says He Holds Grudge Against Jerry Jones and Cowboys for Standing for American Flag at Games [VIDEO]

HERO! Texas Mom Shoots Home Invader Through Bedroom Door Where She and Her Kids Locked Themselves Inside Fearing for Their Lives

Red Wave Could Turn Into Red Tsunami if Trends Like New Hampshire Continue

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments