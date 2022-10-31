Happy Birthday! Legendary Actor & Comedian John Candy Would Have Been 72 on Halloween Today

One of the most iconic and legendary comedic actors in history passed away far far too young, and left us all heartbroken many years ago. Today however, happens to be that legendary actors birthday. Happy Birthday to the iconic John Candy, who was born on Halloween, October 31, 1950.

Candy, born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada gave the world one hell of a show for the time he was here. Who could forget Stripes or Splash, Summer Rental, or even one of his infamous serious roles in JFK.

Happy Birthday 🥳 to John Candy who was born on this very day 31 October 1950. A comedy legend who we have missed every day since his early passing in 1994. John would have been 72 today and no doubt would still have been making us all laugh. pic.twitter.com/1Zxk92kIGL — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) October 31, 2022

Candy passed away on March 4, 1994, far too soon at the age of just 43-years-old. Taken far too soon, and he was so so talented. From classics like Home Alone to Uncle Buck, to The Great Outdoors to Spaceballs, Candy was a legend. He even had a nice part in the cult classic Blues Brothers, with his close friend Dan Aykroyd.

Happy birthday to the late great John Candy (passed away March 4, 1994)! No doubt he was a once in a generation comedic talent. #80s #80smovies #1980s pic.twitter.com/lq9y7PVsQ9 — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) October 31, 2022

John Candy was late to his racquetball scene in Splash because Jack Nicholson wouldn’t stop buying him drinks. Nicholson: ‘You’re going to be all right, kid. Don’t worry about it.’ Candy to Ron Howard: And he kept buying me drinks. I never went to bed, Ron. I never went to bed.’

It’s hard to believe it’s been 28 years since John Candy left this earth, it’s honestly unbelievable when you think of it like that.

John Candy truly was one of a kind. His birthday was on Halloween, and we’re now understanding why everyone loves Candy today!

John Candy would've been 72 years old today. 💙 Pictured here with his daughter Jennifer in a perfectly Halloweenie Birthday shot!#HappyHalloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/NN0L9yfVLh — I ᖇᗴᗩᒪᒪƳ ᗪᗝᑎ'丅 ᑕᗩᖇᗴ, ᗪᗝ Ƴᗝᑌ? (@ShhhhMajority) October 31, 2022

