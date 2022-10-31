Happy Birthday! Legendary Actor & Comedian John Candy Would Have Been 72 on Halloween Today

One of the most iconic and legendary comedic actors in history passed away far far too young, and left us all heartbroken many years ago. Today however, happens to be that legendary actors birthday. Happy Birthday to the iconic John Candy, who was born on Halloween, October 31, 1950.
Candy, born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada gave the world one hell of a show for the time he was here. Who could forget Stripes or Splash, Summer Rental, or even one of his infamous serious roles in JFK.
Candy passed away on March 4, 1994, far too soon at the age of just 43-years-old. Taken far too soon, and he was so so talented. From classics like Home Alone to Uncle Buck, to The Great Outdoors to Spaceballs, Candy was a legend. He even had a nice part in the cult classic Blues Brothers, with his close friend Dan Aykroyd.
John Candy was late to his racquetball scene in Splash because Jack Nicholson wouldn’t stop buying him drinks. Nicholson: ‘You’re going to be all right, kid. Don’t worry about it.’ Candy to Ron Howard: And he kept buying me drinks. I never went to bed, Ron. I never went to bed.’
It’s hard to believe it’s been 28 years since John Candy left this earth, it’s honestly unbelievable when you think of it like that.
John Candy truly was one of a kind. His birthday was on Halloween, and we’re now understanding why everyone loves Candy today!
