Happy Birthday, George Jetson! That’s Right, You’ve Reached the Day and Year the Cartoon Star Was Born

Many of us grew up watching the Jetsons, an infamous cartoon that was loved by many generations of Americans. However when realizing we’ve finally reached the day and year of George Jetson’s birth from the show, I think most of us thought America and the world would be in a much better place.

The space wielding, car flying, father of the Hanna-Barbera classic cartoon has finally hit his say and year of birth.

The topic of George Jetson’s July 31, 2022, birthday started trending on Twitter after a fan, Brendan Kergin, pointed it out.

“I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson,” Kergin wrote on Thursday.

According to Hollywood Life, social media was flooded with hilarious reactions.

One user tweeted, “Well I feel old now.”

“George Jetson was born somewhere around today, congrats!” another added. “Flying cars and robot maids soon, lads.”

“Breaking news! George jetson’s mother is in labor! Admitted to hospital! He is on the way…” another ribbed.

Beginning in September 1962, the Hanna-Barbera Production projected a comical vision of the world in 100 years. George, the husband, and Jane, the wife, set forth to make ends meet in their Skypad Apartments in Orbit City.

Together the two faced trials and tribulations of 2062, caring for their teen daughter Judy and younger son Elroy; they made things work with the help of flying cars and robot maids.

The Jetsons is an American animated sitcom produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions. It originally aired in prime time from September 23, 1962, to March 17, 1963, on ABC, then later aired in reruns via syndication, with new episodes produced from 1985 to 1987.

The show’s original run consisted of 24 episodes that first aired on ABC from September 23, 1962, to March 17, 1963, and, as was standard practice at the time, contained a laugh track.

In 1984, Hanna-Barbera began producing new episodes specifically for syndication; by September 1985, the 24 episodes from the first season were combined with 41 new episodes and began airing in morning or late afternoon time slots in 80 U.S. media markets, including the 30 largest.[21] The 41 new episodes were produced at a cost of $300,000 each, and featured all of the voice actors from the 1962–1963 show.[21] During 1987, 10 additional “season 3” episodes were also made available for syndication.

Following its prime time cancellation, ABC placed reruns of The Jetsons on its Saturday morning schedule for the 1963–1964 season. The program would spend the next two decades on Saturday mornings, with subsequent runs on CBS (1964–65 and 1969–71) and NBC (1965–67; 1971–76; 1979–81 and 1982–83). The Jetsonsbegan airing in syndication in September 1976, and these runs continued after the program returned to NBC’s Saturday morning schedule. Along with fellow Hanna-Barbera production.

