HANGRY! Georgia Woman RAMS SUV Into Popeyes Because She Didn’t Get Her Biscuits, Police Say (VIDEO

A Georgia woman had a case of the hangry’s police say and she’s been arrested after she intentionally drove her SUV into a Popeyes after not getting any biscuits with her order, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the fast food chain that is known for Louisiana style chicken in Augusta after the call came in regarding an accident with injuries the arrest report shows.

Deputies then say they spoke with the manager, who said the customer later identified as 50-year-old Belinda Miller, “became upset that her order did not have any biscuits” and allegedly drove her Toyota RAV4 into one of the entrances of the restaurant.

According to the manager, an employee was almost hit by the suspect’s SUV.

One of the witnesses standing in the parking lot allegedly saw Miller smash the SUV into the side into the side of the restaurant and then dive off, police stated.

Investigators interviewed another witness who claimed she was waiting in line inside the restaurant when Miller told her to “hurry up and get her order because she was coming back in there.”

WATCH:

The manager said that before she rammed into the building, Miller allegedly was making threat to the staff and then drove away.

Miller then called the Popeyes a few minutes later and police said she warned she was “already on papers and would drive her vehicle into the building.”

Before the crash, the manager said she had “corrected the mistake and gave Miller her biscuit,” but Miller was “still not happy.”

Police said they went to Miller’s home, where they found the SUV with the front end damage.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

