HAMMERTIME: Paul Pelosi Attack Footage Ordered Released by California Judge

A California judge has ordered the release of the video of the alleged attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the longtime Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi was allegedly attacked with a hammer in his underwear back on October 28, but details have been foggy, and caused a stir of questions from the media and conservatives.

For instance, why did someone just casually let this person into the home?



Why was the glass broken from the inside, not the outside if there was a break-in?

Why were both men fighting in their underwear if he was an unwanted guest?

If he felt threatened, why did Pelosi excuse himself to the restroom and not call the police, he had his phone with him the reports state?

Well it looks like some questions are about to be answered as footage is going to now be released. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has now handed over to Judge Murphy, could become public as soon as Thursday.

During the preliminary hearing last month, prosecutors played portions of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, plus footage from Capitol police surveillance cameras, body cameras worn by the two police officers who arrived at his home, and video from DePape’s interview with police.

News organizations kept asking for copies of evidence and footage, and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office refused to release it, causing even more conspiracies to fly.

In typical liberal cover up fashion, the District Attorney’s Office argued that releasing the footage would allow people to manipulate it in their quest to spread false information?

Wait, what? Hell if you’ve been telling the truth, how would people be able to manipulate what they see on video? Oh, that’s right, you’re lying as usual.

News agencies argued that you don’t get to eliminate the public right to access just because of concerns about conspiracy theories.

DePape pleaded not guilty last month to six charges, including attempted murder.

This is a developing story. Thanks to our friends at Fox News who contributed to this story.

