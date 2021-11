The following is an amazing illustration of where America is as a country from cartoonist Gary Varvel.

In the following cartoon, two trick or treaters are seen on the front porch of a liberal asking for candy. The liberal says “No vaccination, no candy.” To which the kid in the Batman costume replies “Let’s Go Brandon.”

It’s absolutely hilarious! Check it out below!

Visit GaryVarvel.com for more great cartoons!

