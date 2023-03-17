Hallie Biden Revealed as ‘New’ Biden Family Member Who Got Cash from China in New York Post BOMBSHELL

It’s got to be good to be a Biden, doesn’t it America?

President Biden’s daughter-in-law Hallie is the mysterious “New Biden” family member who got paid Chidese Cash in 2017, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed exclusively to our friends at The New York Post on Thursday.

Comer stated that payments to first son Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law turned former lover were revealed in new subpoenaed bank records.

Those records show that Hallie Biden received $35,000 over two transfers in 2017 from Biden family associate John “Rob” Walker after he received $3 million on March 1, 2017, from State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy. Are you surprised?

President Biden, who allegedly was the “big guy” mentioned in communications on Hunter’s laptop about these same Chinese ventures, dined at Hallie Biden’s residence last Friday during his regular weekend trip home to Delaware.

Its’ unclear if they discussed the bombshell that was looming from Congressman Comer (R-KY).

One transfer to Hallie from Robinson Walker LLC was for $25,000 on March 20, 2017, Comer’s staff wrote in a Thursday morning memo to committee members.

The new information has of course created a new avenue for the investigations into the Biden crime family.

The memo notes the bank records do not include the first names of all Biden family recipients, meaning there may be others involved, in addition to Hunter Biden and first brother James Biden.

Hallie is the widow of Beau Biden, who sadly died of brain cancer in 2015, and the mother o two of the President’s grandchildren, Natalie and Robert Hunter.

She dated the president’s other son, Hunter, from around 2016 to 2019.

“Democrats described our subpoena as providing nothing more than records for Papa John’s and Starbucks, but they failed to mention the records we’ve received documenting the Biden family’s business schemes,” Comer told The Post, referring to committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin’s disclosure of the subpoenas this week.

“Over the course of several years, members of the Biden family and their companies received over $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to their associate, Rob Walker,” Comer said. “Most of this money came as a result of a wire from a Chinese energy company and went not only to Hunter and James Biden but also to Hallie Biden and an unknown ‘Biden.’”

Comer added, “It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money.”

