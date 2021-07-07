Hackers DEMAND Record $70 Million in Largest Ransomware Attack in History

Another day, another Ransomware hack under the weak Biden Administration. Cybersecurity teams are working overtime to try to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record in history.

Some of the details are now emerging about the Russia-linked gang behind the attack, if you believe that. The media and Democrat have been trying to blame Russians for anything and everything since 2016, with none of it ever having evidence or coming true.

According to what we’re being told, the notorious Evil gang, best known for extorting $11 million from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day attack, infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday. The attack was largely through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers, cybersecurity researchers stated.

REvil was demanding ransoms of up to $5 million, but late Sunday it offered in a posting on its dark web site universal decrypt a software key that would unscramble all affected machines in exchange for $70 million in cryptocurrency, which is said to be untraceable.

In an earlier statement, the FBI said that while it was investigating the attack, its scale “may make it so that we are unable to respond to each victim individually.”

Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger later issued a statement saying President Joe Biden had “directed the full resources of the government to investigate this incident” and urged all who believed they were compromised to alert the FBI.

Biden bumbled through a speech and said the United States would respond if it was determined that the Kremlin was involved at all. We’re sure Putin is shaking in his boots from that threat from Metamucil Joe..

On Monday, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked if Russia was aware of the attack or had looked into it. He said no, but suggested it could be discussed by the U.S. and Russia in consultations on cybersecurity issues for which no timeline has been specified.

