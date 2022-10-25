HA! Socialist Seattle City Council Member Who Led Defund the Police Movement SUPER MAD Police Didn’t Protect Her from Feces Tossers

Kshama Sawant, a progressive socialist Democrat member of the Seattle City Council, who has been a leader inthe effort to defund Seattle police over the last few years is now complaining that the cops are failing to investigate multiple instances of feces being thrown into her yard.​

The frustrated Seattle City Councilmember said, “There is obviously a glaring inconsistency between this approach and the way in which former Mayor Durkan, after a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest was held a short distance from her mansion, was provided with a 24-hour stakeout for a full year.”

Sawant added, “As a socialist City Councilmember who has participated in Black Lives Matter protests, I am being told that my case of six threatening incidents involving human excrement doesn’t merit even a serious investigation, let alone protection.”

It was reported in July of 2020 that Sawant revealer her proposal for defunding the Seattle Police Department’s budget by an estimated $85 million. She stated at the time, “Seattle’s movement is demanding that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) be defunded by at least 50%.

Sawant was also calling for a reduction in patrols and elimination of the city’s Navigation Team, which is responsible for removing homeless encampments.

The SPD responded to Sawant’s comments saying, “Friends of the victim were watching the home when the suspect threw a plastic bag, containing several individual bags of suspected human feces, into the yard.

“The friends confronted the suspect and snapped multiple phots as he ran away. Witnesses described the suspect as an Asian man, approximately 5-foot 4-inches tall. The friends also gave the SPD photos they had taken.

“The department takes incident involving public officials seriously, and investigators have canvassed for evidence, gathered information from witnesses and reviewed everything collected thus far.

“At this time, the department has not found any evidence this case would meet the city or state standards for hate crime laws, but SPD will follow available leads should new information arise.

“The department encourages anyone with additional information about this case to contact police,” the SPD said.

