HA! Kamala Harris Claims She Hasn’t Seen Video of Her Husband Kissing First Lady Jill Biden [VIDEO]

It’s been a hilarious and mind numbing week in the world of politics in America yet again, and this one is a doozy if you believe it. You probably don’t, or shouldn’t.

Vice President Kamala Harris said she has not seen the video of her husband Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden making out at the State of the Union in the most awkward “We’ve done this before” fling looking kiss in history.

The kiss has been the talk of the country as it wasn’t just a peck on the cheek, but a full blown makeup session between the First Lady and Second Gentleman.

“No, I haven’t watched the video,” Harris told Univision’s Edwin Pitti on Wednesday when asked for her reaction to the widely shared clip.

She quickly pivoted, adding, “But I do know that the first lady and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against anti-Semitism.”

Some idiots in the media are even calling it a well rehearsed kiss. Yes, people are this stupid.

The pair continued to hold hands after their make-out session on National television.

The hilarious part is all of the corruption in Washington, D.C. everyone around them just acted like two people married to other people making out was perfectly normal.

“People should not be mouth-kissing ever if it’s not your husband or your spouse,” Kelly said during Wednesday’s broadcast of her SiriusXM podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

