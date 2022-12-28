HA! Janitor’s Union Tried to Strike Outside Twitter, Elon Musk CANCELED Their Contract and Fired the Janitors

It’s becoming hard to not like Elon Musk if you’re a conservative, an influencer, or just anyone who wants to thrive in America and be successful.

Janitors that were hired to clean Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, thought they’d be cute and try to protest after 20 employees were fired, have been weighed, measured, and found wanting.

Elon Musk was tired of their shenanigans and fired the rest of these union buffoons.

Critics of Musk are outraged that he would fire workers just before Christmas, but as we like to say here at The DC Patriot, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

“Our cleaning contractor at Twitter was told by Twitter that they are cutting the contract,” said Olga Miranda, union president for the janitors. “So we have about 48 families out of work. And it just so happens that it’s three weeks before Christmas.”

SEIU is a liberal union group, and is known to support Democrat causes HEAVILY.

A representative from SEIU local 87 told the New Republic that 20 janitors were told on Friday that they were fired with no notice and that they were fighting for wages, “benefits and job protections.”

By Monday the union clowns had organizes a strike with the rest of the janitors, which caused Musk to just lock them out of the building and fire the rest of them. Absolutely hilarious, don’t bite the hand that feeds you, it’s a pretty simple rule.

BREAKING: SEIU Local 87 Janitors at Twitter HQ went on strike at 6am today. Picket line starting at 12 noon, 1355 Market St. in San Francisco. #TakeOnTheTwit pic.twitter.com/IluPUtLAaY — California Labor Federation (@CaliforniaLabor) December 5, 2022

On Tuesday December 6, Twitter cancelled the contract with the janitors, leading his critics to claim that he was in violation of local laws. It’s hilarious, these people think you have to keep them around even if they aren’t doing their jobs, this is a liberal and ignorant mindset.

The unemployed janitors are protesting in front of Twitter headquarters while holding signs that read “proud to be union” and “justice for janitors.”

The California Labor Federation, which represents 1,200 California unions, decried the action in a statement on its Twitter account.

“Twitter doesn’t seem to understand how important it is to keep a clean house and respect the people who take out the trash,” it said.

Other employees fired from Twitter said they were filing lawsuits against Elon Musk after he insensitively fired them and caused so much pain and anguish.

“The way Elon Musk executed the layoffs was really inhumane,” said former employee Amir Shevat. “At a certain point I was told that as a manager that I might felt fired if I just gathered my team just to answer questions.”

“He chose to fire so many of us during a difficult time period in the tech industry,” said Adrian Trejo Nunez, another former employee.

They are suing for severance packages that were promised before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter but which were not delivered to fired employees. Newsflash, you don’t get a severance when you are FIRED, again, liberals are stupid.

