Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Officially Tie the Knot at Oklahoma Ranch

According to People, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are no longer dating, they are officially married.

The couple were married at Blake’s Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma on Saturday July 3 over the Fourth of July Holiday weekend.

Gwen and Blake first met as coaches on the hit show The Voice in 2015 and struck up a romance following divorces from their respective spouses Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

Gwen has three children with Gavin, 5-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 7-year-old Apollo.

Blake proposed the question at their ranch in Oklahoma, and they’ve been going strong ever since family and friends report.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...