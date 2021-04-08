Gut-wrenching Video Shows Crying Boy Abandoned by Smugglers at US-Mexico Border

This is one of the most heartbreaking scenes we have seen in quite some time at the out of control and chaotic southern border since the Biden Administration took over.

The footage taken by an off duty United States Border Patrol Officer shows a young boy crying and in tears begging for help. He had crossed the Rio Grande River in Texas with Smugglers.

“I came with a group,” the boy says. “They dumped me, and I don’t know where they are. They can rob me, kidnap me. I am afraid.”

The off duty officer drove the abandoned boy to a Border Patrol facility.

He survived at least one night in the desert which is extremely dangerous with rattlesnakes, wild animals, and other insanity Univision reported.

This is the southern border under a Joe Biden presidency, and it’s disgusting.

