Gun Sales SOARING as Left Pushed to Defund the Police Again, 11 Million Bought in 2021 and Counting

Gun sales are soaring yet again as the leftist mob is trying to defund the police yet again. July resulted in the second-highest numbers on record for the month.

According to FBI data, there were over 1.3 million to 1.4 million firearm sales during the month of July, pushing the yearly total to 11 million so far.

“Summer is typically a part of the year when firearm sales will slow, but July’s figures defy that trend,” Mark Olivia, head of Public Relations for the National Shooting Sports Foundation said.

“Americans are still buying guns, and they’re buying them in numbers higher than previous years and at a pace that would have been unpredictable two or three years ago,” Olivia stated. “To date, more than 11 million background checks have been completed for the sale of a gun.”

Crime is surging in several metropolitan cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, and Minneapolis and of course Chicago is murder capital of America.

Gun sales are on pace to top years past as Americans become increasingly concerned with their own safety as Democrat ran cities are rampant with crime.

Have you bought a gun in 2021?

