Gun Grabbing Dems Push for Assault Weapons Ban After Non-Binary Colorado Shooter Kills 5 in Gay Club Shooting

President Joe Biden again pushed for an “assault weapons’ ban in response to the Club Q shooting that occurred in Colorado Springs, Colorado Saturday night. It was a traumatizing incident claiming the lives of five people and injuring an additional 19.

Biden had his usual “after mass shooting” statement or speech that he does after each shooting, regardless of the type or caliber of weapon used.

Biden said in a released statement, “While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years. Gun violence continues to have adevastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing.”

It was reported by Breitbart News that the 911 calls about the shooting were placed just before midnight Saturday, and KOAA noted that the incident ended when the suspect was subdued and disarmed by patrons.

CNN pointed out that the suspect used a “long rifle,” which was one of two firearms recovered at the scene by police.

Biden did acknowledge later in his statement that the suspect used a “long rifle” in the Saturday night’s attack, but then began his push for gun control.

Biden continued in his statement, “When will we decide we’ve had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms. Earlier this year, I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapon ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets.

Biden has said after several mass shootings, “Assault weapons need to be banned. I’m determined to ban these weapons again.” The Democratic president also has said lawmakers should add safe storage laws requiring personal liability “for not locking up your gun.”

The U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, and the issue is a divisive one inAmerican politics. Gun rights advocates argue that any move to restrict such protections can become a slippery slope, and the gun lobby has a powerful influence on many Republican lawmakers.

Biden has said he supports the constitutional protections but said, “The right to bear arms is not an absolute right to dominate all others.”

Congress has shown little inclination to outlaw assault weapons after a ban on such weapons expired in 2004, but Biden is hoping to use growing American outrage about mass shooting to lead to greater pressure on lawmakers in an effort to change their minds. And you can be sure he will keep his agenda on gun control.

Breitbart News also reported that the Biden White House pushed an “assault weapons” ban following the November 13, 2022 University of Virginia (UVA) handgun attack. The handgun attack occurred by UVA’s Culbreth Garage around 10:30 p.m. wounding two people and killing three.

The three deceased were all members of the UVA football team and the shooting suspect was a former player as well.

President Biden made a plea for the ban after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas recently, as well as the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania where 19 students and two teachers were murdered.

I Believe with a little research you can see that Biden is pushing the ban after every mass shooting, doing his best to try to get the assault weapon ban into law. Anyone with common sense knows that a ban on any firearm will only apply to the law-abiding citizens of this country, and will do nothing to deter the criminals or the criminal mind.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...