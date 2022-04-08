Guess What a BLM Co-Founder Called the Media for Reporting on Her Mansion Purchase?

What’s a Democrat to do when caught behaving less than ethically, perhaps even in a corrupt manner? The first instinct is to lie and “deny, deny, deny”, as Psaki has shown us time and time again.

But sometimes such a strategy doesn’t work because the evidence is just too damning, too obvious. In situations like that, their fallback strategy emerges: accuse those who have them dead to rights of being “racist.”

Predictably, that’s exactly what BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors did when New York Magazine published an article on her recent purchase of an extravagant, $6 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Caught spending the money BLM harvested during and after the George Floyd riots on making her black life better rather than to promote “justice” for the poor blacks people probably thought their money would go toward, she decided not to refute, but to call the report racist. Shocker Right?

Sending out a viral rant on Instagram to express her displeasure and attempt to get ahead of the report by framing it as racist, she said:

“Yesterday’s article in New York Magazine is a despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide truthful information to the public. Journalism is supposed to mitigate harm and inform our communities. That fact that a reputable publication would allow a reporter, with a proven and very public bias against me and other Black leaders, to write a piece filled with misinformation, innuendo and incendiary opinions, is disheartening and unacceptable.”

Oh, and she added to that by trying to turn a report about her extravagant purchase into the magazine attacking all black people, saying:

“This is bigger than me, it’s about a long history of attacking Black people and Black women specifically, creating unsafe conditions for us and our families, scrutinizing our every move publicly and privately in ways that are unfair and unjust. It’s dangerous and we should all be trying to stop it, interrupt it, protest it.”

Why is it “disheartening and unacceptable”? Because it called her out for purchasing a ridiculously expensive home despite being the head of what’s theoretically a non-profit. The Washington Examiner, reporting on that purchase, said:

While BLM Global Network Foundation was under Cullors’s control in October 2020, the charity provided donor funds to Dyane Pascall, who has close business ties to Cullors, to purchase a $6 million mansion in cash in the majority-white Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City.

[…]Six days after Pascall purchased the property, he transferred it to an LLC owned by BLM.

BLM used Pascall and the LLC as middlemen for the property purchase to “avoid exposing BLM’s assets to any litigation or liability,” BLM board member Shalomyah Bowers told the Washington Examiner.

It’s not racist to report corruption. It’s doing exactly what journalists are supposed to. And that’s probably why Cullors is so mad; journalists, for once, are actually reporting on what her radical organization is up to rather than acting as toadies for the far-left, race-based movement. No wonder she’s calling on people to “top it, interrupt it, protest it.”

