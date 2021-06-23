Guardian Angels Founder Curtis Sliwa Wins GOP Primary in New York City Mayor’s Race

A big win for Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa who just won the GOP mayoral primary in New York City on Tuesday night, although experts feel he faces low odds of winning Novembers general election.

Sliwa was declared the winner over restaurateur Fernando Mateo with over a 40 point lead in nearly 70 percent of the polls reporting.

Both of the candidates wages bitter campaigns centered around support for law enforcement amid the massive rise of violent crimes in New York City.

Sliwa, who founded a group of volunteer crime fighters without any legal authorization, case himself as uniquely qualified to reverse the huge spike and said he would hired more than 3,000 new police officers if elected.

Sliwa is a radio host, who also won the endorsement of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer of President Donald J. Trump. Giuliani was elected as New York Cities mayor as a Republican in 1993.

It’s much different since Giuliani was the mayor, Democrats have unfortunately established a strong rooted foothold in four out of the five boroughs and have a massive voter registration advantage over the GOP. The one who wins the Democrat primary will be the overwhelming favorite to win the race in November.

The Democrats have not announced a winner to their primary. They are using ranked choice voting and will not likely announce a winner until next month.

