Greta Thunberg BUSTED! Caught Red Handed Deleting 2018 Tweet Saying World Would End by 2023

On Saturday night, Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec took to Twitter to show the discovery of a Greta Thunberg tweet that has now been recently deleted.

It’s always funny when you catch these Climate Change clowns red handed in the act, isn’t it?

The now 20-year-old Thunberg has spent years lecturing the world about the “dangers” of climate change and calling on governments to take massive moves that would alter society and lockdown citizens to boot.

However, it seems most of her alarms are just like Al Gore’s, they’re all bullshit.

The tweet in question was posted on June 21, 2018, and featured a quote from an article posted to grit post.com that says that if humanity fails to act in the next 5 years the world will end. Well that didn’t happen, and Greta’s trying to hide the evidence of her stupidity.

“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” the post reads, as reported by The Post Millennial.

It would appear that Thunberg deleted the tweet five years later, but right after Jack Posobiec pointed out the tweet.

Posobiec then asked “Hi @GretaThunberg! Why did you delete this?” in a hilarious response.

Hi @GretaThunberg! Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/YRyrCje0L1 — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 11, 2023

Twitter users quickly turned to take some funny jabs at Thunberg.

Time flies when you’re on the grift. — @amuse (@amuse) March 11, 2023

Are you tired of these hypocrites yet America?

