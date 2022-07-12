Green Energy Fails Again: Texas Begs Texans to Turn Off Appliances to Avoid Rolling Black Outs in Heat Wave and Very Low Wind (Wind Turbines Suck)

The Texas Grip Operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) has issued a conservation alert for Monday in the state.

ERCOT manages electric power to more than 26 million Texans and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the company.

The company has asked customers to voluntarily raise thermostats a degree or two, turn off lights, avoid using ovens, washing machines and dryers, and unplug appliances if possible during the hours of 2pm to 8pm.

There are two operating nuclear power plants in Texas. The South Texas Project (STP) is in Matagorda County near Bay City, about 90 miles southwest of Houston. Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant is in Somervell County near Glen Rose, TX, about 40 miles south of Fort Worth. Both have twin reactors. Sounds like Texas needs a few more of these doesn’t it?

According to ERCOT the heatwave along with very low winds is causing the latest conservation alert.

“Wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period,” ERCOT said in a press release.

News Release

Jul 10, 2022

ERCOT Issues Conservation Appeal to Texans and Texas Businesses

Appeal Effective Monday, July 11, 2022

AUSTIN, TX, July 10, 2022 – With extreme hot weather driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing a Conservation Appeal, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m. ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m. At this time, no system-wide outages are expected.

Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more.

ERCOT requests the conservation of energy from 2-8 p.m. today amid statewide heat. Read more: https://t.co/CVBehrr5J1 @PUCTX #txlege — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) July 11, 2022

ERCOT encourages all electric customers to visit the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) Power to Save or their electric provider’s websites to get important conservation tips. According to the PUC, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours.

ERCOT continues to use all tools available to manage the grid effectively and reliably, including using reserve power and calling upon large electric customers who have volunteered to lower their energy use.

ERCOT emphasizes that the call for conservation is limited to the hours of 2-8 p.m.

Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:

Record high electric demand . The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave. Low wind. While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity.

Under current projected scenarios, performance of the generation fleet Monday is:

Installed Capacity Monday (7/11) Tightest Hour (2-3 p.m.) Percentage of Installed Capacity Available at Tightest Hour Dispatchable 80,083 67,913 85% Wind 35,162 2,698 8% Solar 11,787 9,557 81%

Total forecasted demand is 79,671 MW.

How to track electricity demand

View daily peak demand forecast, current load, and available generation at http://www.ercot.com.

Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO) and Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas).

Sign up for the ERCOT mobile app (available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play).

Subscribe to the EmergencyAlerts list on http://lists.ercot.com.

Consumer assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline – 1-888-782-8477

-end-

ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load. As the Independent System Operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 52,700+ miles of transmission lines and 1,030+ generation units, including PUNs. ERCOT also performs financial settlement for the competitive wholesale bulk-power market and administers retail switching for more than 8 million premises in competitive choice areas. ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.

Contact

ERCOT External Affairs Team

media@ercot.com

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...