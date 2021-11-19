GREATEST GENERATION: WORLD WAR II MARINE VETERAN TAKES BIG BUCK AT AGE 99, CONGRATULATIONS​ ROBERT!

Robert ​McGrath, a 99-year-old World War II Marine veteran, was on private land when he snagged his bounty, a big buck this week, according to a social media post from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

“The grandfather has mad hunting a ‘family tradition’ and has inspired and encouraged many generations of hunters, anglers, shooting sports enthusiasts, and nature lovers,” per his family.



“McGrath is from the Millersburg area and still owns property there but lives in Columbia with his son,” the online post read.



​The MDC and more than one thousand others shared their admiration of McGrath in the form of more than 1,000 “hearts and likes” as well as comments on the post.

“No matter what your age, you can still get out and enjoy the outdoors, and bragging rights,” the department of conservation commented.

One person wrote, “Great men deserve great results. Thank you for your service!”



We want to add our comments as well by saying, Thank you, Mr. McGrath for your service and congratulations on what looks like a trophy buck!

