GRATEFUL FAMILY OF BRUCE WILLIS ARE CHERISHING ALL MEMORIES OF FAMILY TIMES AS THEY FACE APHASIA DIAGNOSIS

As many have heard, Bruce Willis, the 67 year-year-old ‘Die Hard’ actor, has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities, and resulting the announcement of his retirement.

The actor’s family revealed on social media last week that he is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him, after experiencing some health issues, including the recent aphasia diagnosis. that is impacting his cognitive abilities.



Bruce Willis’ loved ones have said they are cherishing every memory together with their loved one in the wake of this terrible diagnosis. His wife Emma is especially grateful for the two daughters she shares with Bruce, saying “Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share,” according to a source.



In their announcement last week, his wife Emma Heming Willis, who he married in 2009, and also shares two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, ex-wife Demi Moore, plus their adult daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah all signed their message that said, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”



According to a source in this week’s cover story of PEOPLE, Willis’ loved one are more grateful than ever for joyful family times, including celebrating Mabel’s 10th birthday two days after announcing his retirement.



The source also said, “Emma is especially grateful for the two daughters she shares with Bruce. Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share.”



“The star’s family is doing whatever they can to support him,” a close source to Willis said. Adding “They have rallied around him in a big way to help Bruce cope with what is to come.”



“As someone facing health challenges, Bruce couldn’t be part of a better family. It’s been shocking. And it’s not easy seeing a spouse decline. But she’s trying to keep it together for him,” a source close to Emma commented.



When talking to PEOPLE in 2016, Bruce and Emma said they experienced love at first sight. “When we first met, I was surprised at how charming and how funny he was, and extremely handsome. That was my first thought of you, “Emma said at the time. Willis added, “I was already in love with her.”



According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia “is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” The disease can develop after a traumatic brain injury or can be an early sign of degenerative brain conditions, though Willis is not know to have suffered a brain injury.



