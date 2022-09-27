Grandfather Stops Armed Robbery of Young Woman, But Loses His Own Vehicle in the Process [VIDEO INSIDE -GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING]

On September 7 a 73-year-old grandfather of eleven stepped in and stopped the armed robbery of a young woman outside a check-cashing business in North Houston, Texas. This event happened on Airline near Parker Road just east of the North Freeway.​

Simon Mancilla Sr. saw a man choking a woman and pulled up in his truck to help. Mancilla sr. said, “I open my window, ‘Hey man don’t make a problem.'”

But then the armed thug turned on him and forced Mancilla out of his own truck causing a fight to break out between the two.

The armed thug jumped inside of Mancilla’s truck and Mancilla physically tried to pull him out of the truck and subdue the violent criminal. The criminal pistol-whipped Mancilla, who fell to the ground, but not before landing afew good shot on the robber.

The robber then stole Mancilla’s truck. The fight between the hero and the robber was caught on video and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

You can see the video below:

When Mancilla was asked why he would risk his life for a stranger he said, “I didn’t have any choice.”

Mancilla’s son said, “My dad’s eyes were full of blood and he couldn’t see anyone. He needed several stitches.”

According to a local TV station Mancilla’s truck has not been found. It is described as a 2011 GMC Sierra with the last four of the VIN being 0351.

If you recognize the robber or have any information please notify Houston, Texas police.

