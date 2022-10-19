Grandfather in Wheelchair Saves Grandson Being Mauled by 250lb Black Bear in Connecticut Backyard

A heroic and horrific story all at the same time, as a 69-year-old grandfather in a wheelchair successfully saved the life of his 10-year-old grandson who was being mauled and drug away by a 250lb black bear.

According to authorities, the grandfather with success, hurled a piece of scrap metal at the head of the hungry and angry bear mauling his grandson, and stopped the mauling.

The boy was attacked around 11am on Sunday in the town of Morris, Connecticut, while he was outside playing on the trampoline in his grandparent’s garden.

The bear had the boys’ leg in its mouth and was dragging him through the garden when his grandfather, James Butler, wheeled himself over to try to stop the attack.

After the initial retreat, the psychotic bear returned to attack the boy a second time but was confronted this time by a neighbor holding a metal pipe, causing it to back down again.

The bear attempted to enter the house using Butler’s wheelchair ramp but was frightened away again, this time by a state trooper who just arrived on the scene.

Shortly after, the bear was fatally shot by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in a woodland area near the house.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries, including a puncture wound to one thigh, bite marks on his feet, and claw marks on his back, his grandparents told the Republican-American of Waterbury.

Butler was doing yard work ten yards from his grandson, who was playing near a trampoline, when the bear emerged from thick woodlands behind the house, he said.

‘” heard him yell “bear” and when I looked up, I saw his leg in the bear’s mouth and the bear trying to drag him across the lawn,”Butler told the Republican American.

The bear according to Butler came right up the wheelchair ramp to the front door a third time.

“We thought he was coming through the screen,” Butler told Republican-American.

“No doubt he was a big threat.”

The bear was described by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as a ‘rogue’ male weighing an estimated 250 pounds.

The bear is now being checked for rabies and any other relevant medical conditions, authorities have said.

The boy was treated at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Connecticut data, the state has a population of between 1,000 and 1,200 black bears, but it is rapidly increasing.

