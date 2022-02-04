Granddaughter of Legendary Billy Graham Enters Rehab After ‘Life-Threatening’ Heart Attacks￼

The granddaughter of the late Billy Graham, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright has enrolled in cardiac rehab after suffering two “life-threatening” heart attacks the family has stated.

Wright’s mother, Anne Graham Lotz, shared an update on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, saying it has been “pure joy” to join her daughter Morrow alongside Wright’s healing journey.

Wright has been enrolled in the North Carolina Heart and Vascular Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, where her ministry and family are based out of.

As we reported here at The DC Patriot, she was first hospitalized Saturday night January 8th with a heart attack, and the next day had another heart attack.

Doctors have diagnosed her with Broken Heart Syndrome, but later Lotz said a cardiologist diagnosed her with the “extremely serious” SCAD” Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection.

Spontaneous coronary artery dissection — sometimes referred to as SCAD — is an emergency condition that occurs when a tear forms in a blood vessel in the heart. SCAD can slow or block blood flow to the heart, causing a heart attack, heart rhythm problems (arrythmias) or sudden death.

A few days after Jan 8, she was released from the hospital to do at home recovery.

Lotz called the cardiac rehab a “critical first step towards recovery” for her daughter.

“Thank you for continuing to pray for all of us in this faith-stretching journey,” Lotz said. “Please pray for Rachel-Ruth’s restoration to full health and strength with no set-backs or complications.”

All of us at The DC Patriot are sending our heartfelt prayers for a speedy recovery and God’s healing hands.

