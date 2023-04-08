Grammy Winning Legendary Rapper Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed [DETAILS INSIDE]

If you grew up in the 90s, you know who Coolio is, an Iconic rapper who had several hit songs that are still played in clubs today.

With hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” he was iconic to a generation.

More than six months after hw was found dead at a friends house at the age of 59-years-old, the cause of death for the rapper has been revealed.

The hip-hop, rap star, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine on September 28, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The coroner’s report for the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper has been viewed by multiple media outlets and it also listed Cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma, and recent phencyclidine use as other significant conditions that contributed to his death according to PEOPLE.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Cardiomyopathy is a disease that affects the heart muscle, and can make it stiffen, enlarge or thicken, making it difficult for the heart to properly pump blood to the rest of the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Phencyclidine, also known as PCP, is a street drug that causes hallucinations.

Three bags of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were found at the scene, according to the coroner’s report obtained by PEOPLE. Police collected “a baggy with a brown powdery substance, foil with burn residue, a straw/tube, saline solution and a spoon with residue” as well.

According to TMZ, Coolio’s longtime spokesperson said the late musician went to the bathroom at a friend’s house. When he didn’t come out, the friend called his name but he didn’t answer. They then found Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — on the floor.

The friend according to TMZ called for help, but Coolio was pronounced dead once responders had arrived.

Musicians that paid tribute to Coolio included Snoop Dog, Ice Cube, Kenan Thompson, Weird Al Yankovic, among many others.

Coolio starred in the movie Dangerous Minds with Michelle Pfeiffer, she also starred in his music video for “Gangsta’s Paradise” which was the lead single off the 1995 movie soundtrack, spoke out about the loss.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio,” she wrote alongside a clip of “Gangsta’s Paradise” video. “A life cut entirely too short.”

She added, “As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success.”

“I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️.”

Coolio was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania in 1963, he later moved to Compton where he attended Compton Community College before becoming a rapper.

Coolio released the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” featuring singer L.V., in 1995. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won the Grammy Award for best rap solo performance at the 1996 Grammys.

Thanks to our friends at PEOPLE for contributing to this article.

