Graham Says Nikki Haley Was WRONG About Trump, and Lara Trump Will be GOP Senate Nominee in N. Carolina

Lindsey Graham took to Fox News on Sunday morning and took shots at neocon Nikki Haley and sided with the President.

Graham went on to add that the impeachment would propel Lara Trump, the wife of Donald J. Trump’s son Eric Trump to be the Senate nominee for 2022 in North Carolina. The Trump family looks to be coming out swinging America, and rightfully so!

“All I can say is the most potent force in the Republican Party is President Trump.”

Graham continued..

“Democrats have sat on the sidelines and watched the country be burned down for a year and a half and haven’t said a damn word. Most Republicans are tired of the hypocrisy, so No, Nikki is WRONG about President Trump.”

Then Graham took shots at North Carolina saying that Laura Lea Trump will more than likely be the front runner and GOP Senate nominee in that state as well.

“My dear friend Richard Burr who I like and have been friends with a long time just made Laura Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs, and I’ll certainly be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party.”

Watch the Interview below:

What are your thoughts America? It looks as though the Trump Family is about to make BIG moves in multiple states to take Senate and Congressional spots across America to the party that betrayed the people and them.

