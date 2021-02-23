Graham: “If We Can Get Behind President Trump, We Will Win in 2022” (VIDEO)

Lindsey Graham says that the Republican Party must unite behind President Trump to win in 2022, and if they do, they will win big.

Graham went on Sean Hannity’s show on Monday night again singing the 45th Presidents praises after he blasted Trump on the Senate floor after the Capitol incident on January 6.

“He (Trump) will position himself as the alternative to Joe Biden. He, I think, will make a speech that will unify Republicans on policy,” he said. “That I think he’s been working the phones. I was with him all weekend. He wants us to win in 2022. And stay tuned. I think you’re going to see over the next couple of months, Donald Trump lead the Republican Party on policy and give us the energy we need to take back the House and the Senate.”

“The Democrats are doing their part,” Graham continued. “If we can get behind President Trump and follow his lead, we will win in 2022. If we argue with ourselves, we’re going to — we’re going to lose. And there’s no reason to lose.”

What do you think America, is Graham right about uniting behind Trump?

