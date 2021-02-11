Gowdy Trashes Dems ‘Dumb’ Impeachment, Says They Have NO Chance of Winning

Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy slammed the second attempt to impeach former President Donald Trump and predicted that Democrats aren’t going to be successful.

“I can tell you having done trial work when you start the trial with half of the jury thinking you shouldn’t even be there, you’re not going to win,” Gowdy said on Fox News when asked whether Democrats had a chance of convicting Trump for “inciting” the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

He added: “None of those 45 will change their mind.”

Forty-five senators supported Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s motion last month deeming the impeachment of a private citizen as unconstitutional.

Gowdy said he believes Democrats chose the “dumbest of all impeachment articles” as a result of their haste to impeach the president, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is more concerned about the court of public opinion than the position of the 100 senators in Congress.

Trump defense lawyer David Schoen went scorched earth on Tuesday during his opening remarks of the Senate impeachment trial, arguing that Democrats are only using impeachment as a tool for revenge.

Among many things, Schoen argued that impeachment is not valid without removal, and since President Trump is no longer in office, he cannot actually be “removed.”

“They want to put you through a 16-hour presentation over 2 days focusing on this as if it was some sort of bloodsport. And to what end? For unity? For accountability? Not for any of those!,” he began.

“For surely there are much better ways to achieve each. It is again for pure, raw misguided partisanship that makes them believe playing to our worst instincts is good. They don’t need to show you movies to prove that the riot happened here. We will stipulate that it happened and you know all about it. This is a process fueled irresponsibly by base hatred by these house managers and those that gave them their charge, and they are willing to sacrifice our national character to advance their hatred and their fear that one day they might not be the party in power. They have a very different view of Democracy and Freedom,” he exclaimed.

Schoen added: “Going forward with this impeachment trial of a former president of the United States is unconstitutional…and, as a matter of policy, it is wrong as wrong can be, for all of us as a nation.”

Here’s the cherry on top: Democrats actually threatened Trump because he chose not to testify at the sham impeachment trial.

The Democrats were responding to Trump’s lawyers’ claim that Democrats rushed impeachment and denied the president the constitutional due process of law.

In response to a filing by Trump’s legal team, the Pelosi-handpicked impeachment team noted: “The House has invited President Trump to voluntarily testify under oath, yet President Trump immediately rejected that opportunity to tell his story. The House will establish at trial that this decision to avoid testifying supports a strong adverse inference regarding President Trump’s actions (and inaction) on January 6.”

