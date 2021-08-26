Governor Sisolak Welcomes Unvetted Refugees; Forgets Nevada Barely Thwarted Islamic Terrorist Attack Months Ago

While Governor “Sell Out” Sisolak is happily welcoming unvetted Afghani refugees to Nevada with open arms, it’s important to mention that 100 refugees have already been flagged for having ties to ISIS. Now I’m not saying we shouldn’t be taking in the translators that helped us and their families….I’m saying you best be screening the life out of these people, and they better have had actually helped us over there. It’s important to remind people that just last September, a Islamic terrorist plot was uncovered in Las Vegas…but only by accident. After shots were fired, a man called police claiming he had attempted to stop a carjacking in his neighborhood. Problem was he changed his story so many times that the cops felt the need to clear the family home (dude was living with his mom.) Police then uncovered an enormous cache of IED and bomb making materials, as well as 3D printed guns, and a horrendously done painting of Osama Bin Laden.

The only good news out of all this, is that at least nothing bad happened, and 27 year old Lacy Walthour (it’s a guy) is currently sitting in jail awaiting trial. You’d think he’d be in Gitmo getting water boarded for more information, but alas….we all know this current illegitimate, American-last administration isn’t going to be doing that anytime soon.

He’s pretty smug for a guy with a girl’s name.

Las Vegas was hit HARD buy the forced lockdowns and illegal mandates the Governor literally had no right to make (only legislation can make laws.) Sisolak granted himself “emergency powers” and used them to strip away the constitutional rights of the Nevadan people. He has refused to even face the public, choosing instead to hide behind his fancy Spanish Trails mansion gates. I have friends who can’t work or who’s jobs are demanding the be vaccinated to return who can’t get unemployment…or who’s employment is about to run out. We are not a community that can afford to take in refugees right now. We were barely started to recover from the last set of lockdowns, when the government slapped mask mandates and forced vaccinations on us this month. It’s destroying any chance our economy has of recovery. Feel free to let them know how you feel:

Governor Steve Sisolak: 775-684-5670

Barbara Cegavske: 775-684-5708 sosmail@sos.nv.gov

AG Aaron Ford: 775-684-1100 aginfo@ag.nv.gov

Annie.Black@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Dickman@asm.state.nv.us, John.Ellison@asm.state.nv.us, Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us, Alexis.Hansen@asm.state.nv.us, Melissa.Hardy@asm.state.nv.us, Heidi.Kasama@asm.state.nv.us, Lisa.Krasner@asm.state.nv.us, Glen.Leavitt@asm.state.nv.us, Andy.Matthews@asm.state.nv.us, Richard.McArthur@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, Robin.Titus@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Tolles@asm.state.nv.us, Jim.Wheeler@asm.state.nv.us

Since I've been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

