Governor Mike Huckabee UNLOADS on Woke Lebron James for His Anti-American Comments

Mike Huckabee, former Republican Governor of Arkansas, took to Twitter as he tore into NBA player Lebron James for James’ recent, anti-American comments.

Huckabee tweeted, “Maybe ‘Mr. China made me rich!’ Lebron ought to relocate to the country that enriches him by slave labor. If you hate America, you don’t have to stay. LeBron James Says He’d Question Returning To America If He Were Brittney Griner.”

Maybe "Mr. China made me rich!" Lebron ought to relocate to the country that enriches him by slave labor. If you hate America, you don't have to stay. LeBron James Says He'd Question Returning To America If He Were Brittney Griner https://t.co/FTkbJwSmxM via @TMZ — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 12, 2022

For reference, Lebron, speaking on the Brittney Griner situation said, “Now , how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'” Huckabee’s tweet was a response to that comment.

Lebron did, however, give something of apology later, tweeting, “My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally alone with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome..”

My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

This incident isn’t the first time that James has commented on the Griner situation. He did so in early June too, although not in such an anti-American way.

James’ tweet in June said, “For over 100 days, BG has faced inhumane conditions in a Russian prison and has been denied communications with her family and loved ones. As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sports and for all Americans traveling internationally. It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home.”

James tweeted out that statement as an image, captioning it with “We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted #WeAreBG”And it wasn’t just Mike Huckabee on Lebron’s case. Clay Travis, the conservative podcast and Twitter personality, ripped into James as well, saying “LeBron James says if he was Brittany Griner he wouldn’t want to come back to the United States because she’s been in Russian prison too long. LeBron on virtually every issues other than basketball is an idiot.”

​Guy Benson also ripped LeBron’s comments too, first describing what he said as gross and then followed that up by saying, “Perhaps we’ll get more context. But it’d be peak LeBron to casually muse that an American imprisoned in an authoritarian state may not want to return to this awful country, which has only showered him with wealth and fame, & where he’s totally free to be an outspoken ingrate.”

Perhaps Lebron James should stick to dribbling for the Red Chinese and leave negotiations over a drug smuggling basketball player with a nation we’re almost at war with to other, smarter people.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...