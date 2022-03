Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made a proclamation declaring that a Florida swimmer is the winner of the race against Trans (MALE) Athlete Lia Thomas who’s being allowed to compete as a woman.

“The NCAA is basically takings efforts to destroy women’s athletics,” he Gov. DeSantis said. “They’re trying to undermine the integrity of the competition. They’re crowning somebody else the women’s champion, and we think that’s wrong.”

You can read the full proclamation below:

By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud.



In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle. pic.twitter.com/tBmFxFE3q6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

