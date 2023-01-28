GOP Rep Calls for Civil War Time Punishment for Gay Parents Who Molested and Trafficked Their Children

According to a recent report, a same-sex couple from Georgia is accused of sexually abusing their adopted sons and producing child pornography with them.

Additionally, they are alleged to have prostituted the boys to a group of pedophiles in their own community.

The investigation was conducted several months by Townhall and has uncovered allegations that William Dale Zulock, age 33, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, age 35, used social media platforms to engage in the prostitution of their two young sons, who are of elementary school age.

Republican Congressman Ande Olges of Tennessee wants to go old school in regards to punishment for this heinous crime.

That’s right, he wants them before a firing squad.

“Time to bring back the firing squad,” Rep. Ogles said in a tweet.

Time to bring back the firing squad!https://t.co/2cpXfjPnp4 — Congressman Andy Ogles (@AndyOgles) January 19, 2023

Townhall reported: “According to a copy of the 17-count indictment Townhall has obtained, the adoptive dads allegedly performed oral sex on both boys, forced the children to perform oral sex on them, and anally raped their sons. In at least one instance, the anal rape injured the older Zulock child, who just turned 11-years-old in mid-December. Court records indicate that the child sexual abuse stretches back to as early as late 2019 and intensified in January 2021, March 2021, and December 2021, as the offense dates are listed.”

In August of 2022, William Zulock, an employee of the government, and Zachary Zulock, a bank employee, were charged with incest, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation, and prostitution of a minor.

Check out what the New York Post reported:

But the shocking investigation reveals in more detail the sickening abuse the boys suffered.

For the first time, it was revealed that the men allegedly pimped out their older son, now 11 and 9 years old, to two other men in a pedophile ring.

One of the men, Hunter Clay Lawless, 27, told investigators that Zachary — whose Instagram bio describes him as “Papa to our two wonderful boys” and an “activist” — invited him “multiple times” to take part in sexually abusing the boys, Townhall reported.

However, Lawless claimed he never had physical contact with either child.

Lawless also claimed Zachary sent him multiple messages on Snapchat, including one that allegedly read, “I’m going to f— my son tonight. Stand by,” along with images of himself sexually abusing the 11-year-old, according to the outlet.

According to the indictment, the two men, Lawless and Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez, were arrested on charges of soliciting an act of prostitution involving an 11-year-old boy. It is currently unknown if there were any physical interactions between the men and the child.

The story gets even worse, as the Zulocks adopted the children from a Christian orphanage.

Here’s more from The New York Post:

Deputies responding to reports that a man was downloading child porn raided the home in Loganville, where they found evidence the pair “were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse,” police said at the time.

During the raid, William was pulled out of his home naked.

The government worker has admitted to forcing one of his sons to perform oral sex on him “with the intent to satisfy his own … sexual desire,” according to a sworn affidavit cited by the Daily Wire.

The Zulocks adopted the children from a Christian special-needs adoption agency.

His husband admitted sending child sexual abuse material to several people, according to the news outlet.

The couple have been active in the local LGBTQ community.

Prominent LGBTQ publication Out magazine reportedly asked to feature their photos on its website, according to the Daily Wire.

Townhall said it spent months reviewing recorded jailhouse calls, court documents and testimony from a relative who spoke exclusively with the outlet about the extent of the abuse, as well as the “faster-than-expected” adoption process that led to the nightmare.

William and Zachary, who have pleaded not guilty, each face over nine life sentences if convicted.

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



